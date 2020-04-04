Coronavirus escapee from Ejigbo isolation centre found !

The State Government of Osun says it has found the only person who reportedly absconded from the Isolation centre in Ejigbo earlier today.

The State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, who made this disclosure in a statement this afternoon, said the woman has been returned to the isolation centre.

She said that the State government was still in the process of tracing individuals she might have come in contact with. The Commissioner also noted that security within and around the Isolation centre has been beefed up .

Mrs. Egbemode assured that the government would continue to enhance measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the State.

Earlier, it was said that the truth about Ejigbo returnees is that only one person escaped.

“Our attention has been drawn to a story purporting that six persons were missing from our Isolation centre in Ejigbo.

One of the writers quoted a non-existent statement from the government to lend some measure of credibility to the story.

Nothing can be further from the truth. As a government, we have not issued any statement to confirm or deny such story. Besides, a quick check showed that the name and number of the first person on the list of the purported missing patients, is indeed currently in our facility in Ejigbo.

Recall that about a week ago, we received 127 returnees from Ivory Coast and we have kept them since then to avoid community transfer of the virus.

This morning we embarked on a headcount and found out that only one person could not be accounted for by officials stationed at the Isolation centre out of the 127 persons.