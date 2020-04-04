Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Enugu State Health Commissioner is dead !…not from Coronavirus, family insists

April 4, 2020

Enugu Health Commissioner is dead. He died of Chronic Kidney Disease, says   family source.

The Commissioner for Health, Enugu State, Prof. Anthony Ugochukwu, on Saturday evening formally announced his death…and tell the world that he did not died of Coronavirus as it is being rumoured in some quarters.
A statement signed on behalf of the family by Dr. Kingsley C. Ugochukwu, stated that the late Commissioner, whose sad event took place on the 3rd of April, 2020, died “after a prolonged but valiant battle with chronic kidney disease”.
According to the statement, late Prof. Ugochukwu “was until his death a Consultant Surgeon, Professor of Medicine, serving Commissioner for Health, Enugu State and immediate past Provost of ESUT College of Medicine, Enugu State”.

