Lagos may extend lockdown – Sanwo-Olu

Younews Ng April 4, 2020

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the ongoing lockdown in the state might be extended beyond 14 days.

He said this during a media briefing on Saturday.

He said the lockdown would be extended depending on the situation of things, adding that the number of patients discharged in Lagos had risen to 24.

109 of the 209 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria are recorded in Lagos.

The governor, however, assured residents that palliatives would be provided.

He said, “If there’s a need to extend the lockdown, I will. We got one discharged patient today (recovered from the coronavirus). We are going to sit down with the committee that is working on the community markets and see if we can announce more next week.”

On alleged assault of residents by enforcement agents, Sanwo-Olu said, “There’s been no backlash on the handling of people by the security operatives so far. I always tell them to ‘wear a human face’.”

