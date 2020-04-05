Funke Akindele arrested over COVID-19, Naira Marley asked to report to Police

Popular actress and producer, Funke Akindele, popularly known as Jennifer, has been arrested by the police in Lagos.

Her offence: Breaching the two-week curfew imposed on the state by President Muhammadu Buhari in a bid to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Sunday evening.

The arrest comes hours after the news broke that Funke Akindele organised a birthday party for the husband.

Elkana in the statement also directed controversial musician Naira Marley to report himself for violating the coronavirus lockdown.

The Press Release said:

” Funke Akindele arrested for violating restriction orders in Lagos

Attention of Lagos State Police Command was drawn to a viral video showing a large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry in an Estate, along Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki axis, Lagos celebrating a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele Bello and her husband. Police detectives from the State CID Yaba were promptly drafted to the location. Funke Akindele was arrested. Investigation is ongoing, efforts are intensified to arrest the remaining persons in the video, among whom are Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz. They are in their best interests urged to report at the State CID Yaba on Monday 6th April, 2020 or risk being declared wanted. “

DSP Bala Elkana

Police Public Relations Officer,

Lagos State Command.