Funke Akindele flouts lockdown, hosts large party

Scores of Nigerians on Twitter have berated Funke Akindele, an actress and Ambassador of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, for organising a house party amidst the stay-at-home order by the Federal Government over COVID-19 pandemic.

Akindele on Saturday organised a house party to celebrate her husband JJC Skillz birthday at her residence in Amen Estate, Ibeju-Lekki in Lagos.

Some of the dignitaries that attended the party included Naira Marley; Rasheed Gbadamosi, a former Lagos State governorship aspirant; and another actor, Eniola Bello.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Federal Government last week ordered a total lockdown for residents of Lagos and Ogun States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, Akindele, an Ambassador of the NCDC, the lead agency in the forefront of the battle to stop the spread of the virus, was seen holding a house party with friends and families.

One of the Twitter users, Mazi Olisaemeka, with Twtiter handle: @olisasage, said: “What Funke Akindele and the husband did was highly irresponsible,” adding that the duo were expected to know better.

“How can you organise a house party with so many people in attendance at this time when social distancing is very important, it is really disappointing,” he added.

Also, WalkingHumanJollofRice, with Twitter handle: @n60oflife6, called on NCDC to immediately quarantine everybody that attended the house party.

According to him: “Dear @NCDCgov your Ambassador Funke Akindele, her husband JJC, Eniola Badmus, Naira Marley and the entire family threw a packed house party yesterday

“I love Funke and have nothing against her but everyone in that house should be forcefully quarantined, please treat as urgent.”

Another Twitter user, OurfavOnlineDoc, with Twitter handle: @Drolufunmilayo, called on NCDC to immediately punish Akindele for such act of misdemeanour and violation of government’s order.

According to him: “Dear @NCDCgov, please I hope there is a clause in the contract that Funke Akindele signed that spells punishment for the kind of idiocy she displayed yesterday.”

He said Akindele’s action was a total slap on the NCDC for hosting a house party despite being an NCDC ambassador, stressing that her excuse was stupid, silly and shameful lie.

Danny Walter, with Twitter handle: @Danny_Walter, said: “See the crowd at Funke Akindele’s party with Naira Marley in attendance, Eniola Badmus and people who just barely returned from the United Kingdom.”

Walter said such act was the height of irresponsibility and must come with commensurate punishment for the actress.

Ayekooto Akindele, with Twitter handle: @DeeOneAyekooto, said to think Akindele, a Dettol Ambassador, who is leading campaign against COVID-19 and on the advert, but still went ahead to host a party, was height of irresponsibility.

According to him: “Y’are a Lagos State Government Ambassador, you held a party in the midst of COVID-19 lockdown, shame on you, you are not a worthy ambassador.”

Tife, with twitter handle: @Tife_fabunmi said: “You people will confidently and passionately drag our politicians for not doing the right thing but all of a sudden, you do not want people to drag Funke Akindele.

“You do not know it is her responsibility as a citizen of Nigeria to abide by the rules set by the federal government.”