13 churches sealed off in Edo for defying COVID-19 directive

The Enforcement Team on COVID-19 in Ovia South-West Local Government Council of Edo, on Sunday, locked up no fewer than 13 churches that refused to adhere to the state government’s directive on social distancing.

The task force team acted on tip-off given by some individuals.

“These observers reported that some churches directed their members to attend service in spite of the lockdown order by the federal, state and local governments,”

Businesses and worship centres within the council area has been warned again, to adhere to the orders given by President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. Godwin Obaseki and by extension, the local government chairman.

“There will be no hidden place for defaulters,” the vice chairman of the local government warned