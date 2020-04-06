Breaking: Funke Akindele & hubby get 14 days labour, 100k fine each & 14 days isolation
Younews Ng
April 6, 2020
Business, Celebrity, Entertainment, News, Trending
84 Views
100k fine each & 14 days isolation Breaking: Funke Akindele & hubby gets 14 days labour slideshow 2020-04-06
Funke Akindele and her husband sentenced to 14 days community service. To pay 100k fine each and to be isolated for 14 days.
Already her fans are excited about the development. One of them told you news,
“God bless the Judge who decided Jennifer’s case. The judgement is a deserved warning: 14 days community service.”
Check Also
Oyo governor who has been observing the compulsory 14 days isolation due to his being ...