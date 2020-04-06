Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Breaking: Funke Akindele & hubby get 14 days labour, 100k fine each & 14 days isolation

April 6, 2020

Funke Akindele and her husband sentenced to 14 days community service. To pay 100k fine each and to be isolated for 14 days.

Already her fans are excited about the development. One of them told you news,

“God bless the Judge who decided Jennifer’s case. The judgement is a deserved warning: 14 days community service.”

