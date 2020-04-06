Disaster in Benin..25 Doctors isolated, as 3 covid-19 positive persons deny Europe trip, 1 dies

All of them denied coming back from Europe and have exposed health workers to the virus.

3 patients have tested positive for Coronavirus. One of them is dead.

Consequently, 25 doctors have now gone into isolation in UBTH Benin.

This happened on Sunday at University of Benin Teaching Hospital in Edo State.

The patients were admitted via A and E with complaints of cough, difficulty in breathing, catarrh but they all DENIED their travel history.

Clearly, Nigerian patients have decided to kill health workers.

They were initially tested as negative and they were then transferred to the open ward where they had contact with many doctors, nurses, cleaners, and health workers.

One of them deteriorated so bad and they repeated the test for all of them after 72hours- it came back POSITIVE.

The one that deteriorated had kidney problems and is now dead.

A senior medical doctor who is pissed off by the happenstances said

“Why do patients lie?

Why are Nigerians a mad set of people? Why are we like this?

Any patient who lies about their symptoms and travel history that later turns out to be positive for Coronavirus MUST be treated like a felon and a terrorist.

“Until these animals are treated like terrorists and prosecuted by law, this madness will not stop.

ARD, however, expressed displeasure with the hospital’s management over what it described as poor handling of Coronavirus in the hospital.

According to the association, many of the health workers have complained of lack of personal protective equipment, like face masks and hand sanitisers.

A medical source, who pleaded anonymity, said that the Coronavirus crisis in the hospital started when three patients, who had earlier tested negative for the virus, were declared positive after further test