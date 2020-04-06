Funke Akindele apologises for disappointing fans on ‘Corona arrest’

The actress said Naira Marley had been at her residence before the lockdown was announced.

She also pledged to support the Nigerian government in creating more awareness in eradicating the coronavirus pandemic.

Akindele, also known as Jenifa, stated this in a video released on her Social Media platforms a few hours before her arrest on Sunday.

The actress was arrested by the officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command, for hosting a house party that contravened the lockdown order of the government.

She was taken from her residence in Amen Estate off the Lekki-Epe Expressway to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba.

In the video, Akindele apologised to her fans for not leading by example amid the COVID-19 stay-at-home order of the government.

She said, “I have seen all the messages on Social Media. I will not intentionally mislead people.

“It was my husband’s birthday (on Saturday). Both of us run a studio which is located in Amen Estate where we live.

“When the pandemic started, we stopped all productions including our new projects.

“But before the lockdown was announced by our President, some youths have been in the boot camp here in Amen Estate – majority of the youths were those you saw in the video.

“Naira Marley came in here before the lockdown. And when the lockdown was announced, he said he would love to stay back, saying he loves this environment.

“I said okay fine. Then my husband’s birthday came up. And we all came together as a family.