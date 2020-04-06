Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Kwara confirms two COVID-19 cases

Younews Ng April 6, 2020

Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19 sadly confirms two seperate cases of COVID-19 in the state. One is the wife of the UITH patient, a UK returnee, who died last Thursday and the other is another UK returnee.

This statement is issued at 18:33pm, a few minutes after the government received official confirmation of test results from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Test Centre in Ibadan.

The government will address a news briefing tomorrow morning at 11am to give details and further measures now being taken to tackle the development.

