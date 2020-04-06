Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Oyo Gov., Seyi Makinde Cleared Of Covid-19, now negative..Resumes Work today

Oyo governor who has been observing the compulsory 14 days isolation due to his being tested positive to the rampaging Covid-19 pandemic has been cleared and resuming work tomorrow.
The PDP governor in a statement on his social media handles disclosed this that he’s been tested negative twice, hence he’s resuming office tomorrow.
The statement read thus:

I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.
I am also grateful to all members of the Task Force for their cooperation during this time. I will be resuming my responsibility as Head of the Task Force from tomorrow.

