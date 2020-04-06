Oyo Gov., Seyi Makinde Cleared Of Covid-19, now negative..Resumes Work today

Oyo governor who has been observing the compulsory 14 days isolation due to his being tested positive to the rampaging Covid-19 pandemic has been cleared and resuming work tomorrow.

The PDP governor in a statement on his social media handles disclosed this that he’s been tested negative twice, hence he’s resuming office tomorrow.

The statement read thus:

I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.

I am also grateful to all members of the Task Force for their cooperation during this time. I will be resuming my responsibility as Head of the Task Force from tomorrow.