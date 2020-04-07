News Analysis: So Jesus is this important to Jehovah’s Witnesses !..what about today, April 7 event?

All over the world Jehovah Witnesses are set to commemorate the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the anniversary of his death.

This important event will be observed today Tuesday, April 7 by the religious group all over the world.

And all of them, have it mind, wherever they are, even the not so constant at their services worshippers, would struggle to be part of today’s event.

If you still think Jehovah’s Witnesses do not know Jesus, nor know him in their worship, you need to see the importance attached to today’s event.

Of course, as law abiding set of people, in obedience to government’s directives of lockdown because of Corona virus, they would not congregate to commemorate at their Places of worship tagged Kingdom Hall.

But, commemorate, they must ! “It is the most important meeting, the most important event of the year, because of the meaning and significance”.One of them told YOU NEWS.

Some would do the event, all alone in pockets of places, a report on the newsroom part of their popular and well translated into several languages portal, jw.org, says this years celebration is unique.

” this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, our commemoration will be unique. Many around the world will meet by videoconference.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, secular authorities in many lands have restricted large public gatherings. As a result, many congregations around the world have been using videoconferencing services to hold weekly meetings.

“These congregations will also use videoconferencing for their celebration of the Memorial. For the general public, a prerecorded program will be posted on jw.org.

More than 20 million people attended the Memorial last year. It is hoped that millions from the public will either attend the Memorial by videoconference, telephone tie-line, or view the recording on jw.org.

In many lands, the virus remains a growing threat. The safety of our brothers requires continued vigilance in heeding recommended cautions until the threat passes. Yet, with full trust in Jehovah’s backing, we are determined to follow Jesus’ command to “keep doing this in remembrance of me.”—Luke 22:19.

The event is so significant to the Witnesses and YOU NEWS researched into struggles in the past, by individuals to commemorate at all cost.

A material revealed..

“Because of their deep regard for the significance of Christ’s death, Jehovah’s Witnesses commemorate the Memorial even when they are confronted by very difficult circumstances.

During the 1970’s, when wartime curfews in Rhodesia (now known as Zimbabwe) made it impossible to go out in the evening, the brothers in some areas would all gather in the home of one of Jehovah’s Witnesses during the day and then celebrate the Memorial in the evening.

Of course, they could not return home after the meeting, so they would stay overnight. The remaining evening hours were used to sing Kingdom songs and relate experiences, which was a source of added refreshment.

In concentration camps during World War II, the Memorial was celebrated, even though doing that could have resulted in severe punishment if the guards found out. When isolated in prison in Communist China from 1958 to 1963 because of his Christian faith, Harold King celebrated the Memorial the best way he could under the circumstances.

He later said: “From my prison window I watched the moon grow full near the start of spring. I calculated as carefully as I could the date for the celebration.”

He improvised the needed emblems, making a little wine from black currants and using rice, which is unleavened, for the bread. He also said: “I sang and prayed and gave a regular talk for the occasion, just as would be done in any congregation of Jehovah’s people.

So I felt that each year I was united with my brothers all over the world on this most important occasion.”

Interestingly, the observance is usually a simple solemn ceremony done in the simple-to-understand languages of the audience around the globe. Not even all will partake of the symbolic bread and wine!

Conversely, other Churches like theirs observe the ceremony regularly some several times a year, weekly or even daily. Catholics call it Holy Mass, Communion or Sacrament.

Like all anniversary, the Witnesses hold on to once-in-a-year celebration.

Younewsng.com learnt that the observance today include brief examination of what makes Jesus – and his sacrifice- so vitally important.

On the night before he died, Jesus told his followers to commemorate his death.

Also called the Last Supper or the Memorial of Christ’s Death, it is the most sacred event for Jehovah’s Witnesses.