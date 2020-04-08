Briton, 66, dies of Corona..from India via Dubai to Lagos

A Briton has died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lagos, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has said.

Abayomi announced the death on Twitter on Wednesday.

He also confirmed that cases of coronavirus had increased to 130 in the state.

“Lagos recorded another #COVID-19 related death: a 66-year-old Briton, who travelled from India via Dubai to Lagos on 17th of March, 2020,” the commissioner wrote.

“As of 7th of April, 2020, there are 10 new cases of #COVID-19 confirmed. The total of #COVID-19 cases in Lagos rises to 130.

“Another #COVID-19 patient was discharged after full recovery. This brings the number of discharged patients to 32.”

The Briton’s demise takes the number of dead persons from the coronavirus to seven