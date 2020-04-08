Chinese doctors arrive Nigeria as Air Peace delivers 2nd batch of medical supplies

The Federal Government on Wednesday took delivery of the second batch of medical supplies and personnel from China to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Nigeria’s biggest carrier, Air Peace delivered the supplies today after a historical non-stop flight to Chinese capital, Beijing.

Among the materials brought in by the flight include 16-tons of test kits, ventilators, disinfectant machines, disposable medical masks; medicines, rubber gloves, protective gowns, goggles, face shields, infra-red thermometers and other critical healthcare items.

The flight was operated by the airline’s Boeing B777-200 ER with registration number P4 5-NBVE in a non-stop 14-hour service.

The flight had landed in Beijing, China at 14:18pm local time on Tuesday and arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Wednesday after 15 hours non-stop flight.

The flight touched down at the airport at 4:25pm local time, it was learnt.

It would be recalled that the airline had on April 5 delivered the first batch of medical supplies from Istanbul, Turkey to the Federal Government.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, described the flight as historic being the first time a Nigerian carrier would operate direct flight to China.

He commended the Federal Government for its commitment to protect Nigerian citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Onyema also hailed the Federal Government for choosing an indigenous carrier to airlift the medical supplies from Turkey and China.

He said: “Another history was made yesterday, April 7, 2020 as Air Peace Boeing 777-200ER (P4 5-NBVE) landed in Beijing, China, 14:18pm, for the airlift of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s medical supplies for the fight against COVID-19.

”This is the first time a Nigerian airline would be doing a direct nonstop 14 hours flight to China. The aircraft operated another non-stop 15 hours fight to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. All six-man crew are Nigerians. May God Almighty be praised for everything. We are all one under one God. Congratulations Nigeria,” Onyema said.