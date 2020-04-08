Coronavirus: Nigeria records 22 new cases, total hits 276, Lagos has 145 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said Nigeria recorded twenty-two new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 276.

15 in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo. “As at 09:00pm, 8th April there are 276 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths.” It further stated that Lagos now has 145 cases, while FCT has 54, Osun- 20, Oyo- 11, Edo- 12, Bauchi- 8, Akwa Ibom- 5, Kaduna- 5, Ogun- 4, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Benue- 1, Ondo- 1, Kwara- 2, Delta- 1, Katsina-1.