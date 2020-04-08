Lagos Withdraws Charges Against Naira Marley, Gbadamosi; To Settle Out Of Court.

Mr Azeez Fashola (Naira Marley), Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi and Mrs Sade Gbadamosi who were brought to be Arraigned before the Magistrate Court, Ogba have been forgiven by the Lagos State Government.

A.G. Oshoala, DPP, Lagos State, led the prosecution while Olawale Akoni, SAN and Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, led the defence team.

Mr Oshoala, DPP, informed the court that he received a directive from the Hon Attorney-General of Lagos State, that in view of the remorseful disposition of the defendants, the State is willing to step down on the charges on three conditions:

The defendants will write a formal apology to the Governor of Lagos State on the event that took place.

The defendants will give an undertaking to comply with all Regulations relating to COVID 19 pandemic and

The defendants will go on self isolation for 14 days in order to protect others that they may come in contact with.

All the defendants accepted these conditions and thereafter the DPP applied to withdraw the charges and requested that the conditions be furnished through the Officer in charge of Legal Department, SCID, Panti, Yaba.

Delivering a Bench ruling, the Magistrate said it is better to allow the defendants enough time to comply with the conditions. So, she gave the defendants 24 hours to comply with the conditions.

The case was consequently adjourned to 9/4/2020, for withdrawal or plea, as the case may be.

Mr Akoni, SAN and Mr Adegboruwa, SAN, on behalf of the defence expressed their gratitude to the court, the Governor of Lagos State, the AG of Lagos State and the police, for the peaceful and friendly proceedings.

The popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her husband Abudul Rasheed Bello had been convicted and sentenced accordingly for the offence of gathering more than twenty persons, contrary to the Regulation issued by the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwolu, prohibiting the gathering of more than twenty persons in the state in order to curb the spread of the Covid-19 Pandemic

The Nollywood star, in course of celebrating the birthday of her husband, invited some friends to her Lekki residence where a get-together party took place. It was on this basis that the Lagos State Government filed a one count charge upon which they were convicted having pleaded guilty.”