Nigerian doctor, Caleb Anya dies while saving Coronavirus, patients in New York hospital

Nigerian born Naturalized American renowned Epidemiologist, CALEB ANYA sacrificed Life to save hundred Covid-19 patients inside New York Hospital…dies of Coronavirus infection, family want him cremated

* Wore normal hospital garb, Covid-19 kit for five days

* Plus his Life as a Pastor, Regrets & Aspiration for Nigeria

* Why he prays before any medical operation

* Last word to wife on dying bed: “Honey, I love you so much. I am so sorry for not staying back with you as you earlier advised me in Maryland. I tried to stay safe here in New York Hospital, yet I caught Covid-19. It pained me that I will not be able to celebrate my wedding anniversary with you and also help Nigerian government to solve the Coronavirus pandemic. Please forgive me