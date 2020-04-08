Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Nigerian doctor, Caleb Anya dies while saving Coronavirus, patients in New York hospital

Younews Ng April 8, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 148 Views

Nigerian born Naturalized American renowned Epidemiologist, CALEB ANYA sacrificed Life to save hundred Covid-19 patients inside New York Hospital…dies of Coronavirus infection, family want him cremated
* Wore normal hospital garb, Covid-19 kit for five days
* Plus his Life as a Pastor, Regrets & Aspiration for Nigeria
* Why he prays before any medical operation
* Last word to wife on dying bed: “Honey, I love you so much. I am so sorry for not staying back with you as you earlier advised me in Maryland. I tried to stay safe here in New York Hospital, yet I caught Covid-19. It pained me that I will not be able to celebrate my wedding anniversary with you and also help Nigerian government to solve the Coronavirus pandemic. Please forgive me

