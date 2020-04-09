COVID 19 PALLIATIVE: OSUN BEGINS CASH TRANSFER TO 15,000 BENEFICIARIES

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Thursday, launched the Federal Government’s Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) scheme in the State, which will see more than 15,000 beneficiaries across the State get N20, 000 each.

This is part of efforts to mitigate the economic effects of the Coronovirus pandemic in the State.

Governor Oyetola while launching the scheme, disclosed that the Federal Government had approved the payment of cumulative four-month stipend of N20,000 to 15,562 beneficiaries across the State.

He added that the N20,000 which covers payment for the months of January, February, March and April, will be paid to each of the beneficiaries through Direct Cash Transfer, as it has been done in a few other states of the federation.

Oyetola said the FG’s initiative would complement efforts taken by the State government to cushion the effects of the state-wide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the State, noting that the government had yesterday distributed over 6,000 bags of rice to the needy across the State.

He said the lockdown had impacted the finances of many income earners and had consequently expanded the population of the vulnerable group in the State.

While appealing for more institutional supports for the State in the battle against the pandemic, Oyetola commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led FG for the prompt response and intervention targeted at the vulnerable group in the State.

It would be recalled that the governor, had appealed to the Federal Government, during his statewide broadcast on Sunday, 5th April 2020, to come to the aid of the State in its battle against the pandemic, considering that the State had effected a sit-at-home order to stop community transmission of the virus.

Oyetola had said during the broadcast: “Considering our perculiar circumstance, there is the urgent need for the Federal Government to assist us in our efforts to contain the spread of the virus.”

The disbursement of the stipend commences today, Thursday, 9th April 2020, across the 31 Local Government Areas of the State of Osun, according to a pre-defined disbursement quota.

The summary of the quota shows that in Atakumosa East has 735 beneficiaries, Ilesa East (347), Ilesa West (386), Oriade (209), Ede South (508), Egbedore (305), Ejigbo (778), Iwo (366), Boluwaduro (362), Ila (447), Ifedayo (1062), Ifelodun (720), Odo Otin (526), Boripe (404), Ife East (289), and Ife East Area Office (208).

Others are: Ife North (921), Ife South (302), Ayedire (389), Olaoluwa (334), Isokan (783), Ayedaade (305), Irewole (498), Atakumosa West (341), Obokun (461), Orolu (670), Irepodun (713), Oshogbo (519), Ede North (523), Olorunda (727), Ife Central (424).