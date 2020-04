How 2 months free electricity will get to pre paid metre users

Two months free is for all customers, both prepaid and estimated billing will enjoy the largess.

Now everybody will heave a sigh of relieve for two good months

The spokesperson of DICOS says,

those on prepaid will be loaded directly from their data base. They have your record, so don’t faint.

It will however be according to your monthly purchase.

If you buy N2000 per month expect same, if yours is N10,000 same will be applicable.

You can’t be paying N2000 and expect N4000, no.