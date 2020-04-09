Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

JUST IN: Nigeria records 14 new cases of COVID-19, total rises to 288

Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 13 in Lagos and 1 in Delta State As at 09:30 pm 9th April there are 288 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Fifty-one have been discharged with seven deaths

