LAGOS GOVT DEBUNKS LIFTING MOVEMENT BAN FOR EASTER CELEBRATION

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso has dismissed rumors that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has relaxed the lockdown in the state,YOU NEWS can say authoritatively.

This is coming after Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the Cherubim & Seraphim call on the state government to allow both Christian and Muslim faithful carry out their spiritual responsibilities to God from Friday through Sunday, this week, as God plans to cleanse the land of all forms of illnesses including the ravaging Coronavirus.

However, the commissioner while addressing journalists during the inter-ministerial media briefing by select members of the Lagos State Executive Council in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic dismissed such decision.

According Omotoso, the governor has not made such decision because it was President Muhammadu Buhari who initiated the lockdown in the first place.

“There’s a rumors going around that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has relaxed the lockdown in the state, in the first place, the lockdown is not a device of the state, it’s a directive of the federal government.”

”It was announced by the President himself, so if it’s going to be relaxed it will be Federal Government that will announce to either relax it or extend it.

”Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has not relaxed any lockdown and we implore you all to continue to be responsive and abide by the rules, we have been told by experts that’s the only way we can fight this,” he added.