13 Nigerians die of COVID-19 in UK, US + Photos

Younews Ng April 10, 2020 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 37 Views

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has revealed the identities of 13 Nigerians who died of coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a video, the NIDCOM disclosed that the Nigerians were among those who lost their lives to the COVID-19 battle in the United Kingdom and the United States.

The 55-second clip was shared by the commission on Thursday via its Twitter handle.

A breakdown of the figure shows that eight persons died in the UK while five others died in the US.

They comprise eight males and five females, including a medical doctor, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and a clergyman among others.

The Chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, also shared the video on a verified Twitter handle.

