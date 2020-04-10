Lagos Begins House-To-House Search for Coronavirus Patients

Do not be suprised , if you see health workers at your doorstep very soon..They are on official duty, pls, cooperate..mission ?

It is house-to-house case identification to detect possible cases of COVID-19 in the State.

This was contained in a statement from the Lagos Ministry of Health on Thursday.

The statement quoted the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, as saying this during a joint ministerial press briefing on COVID-19 intervention in Lagos State held on Thursday in Alausa, Ikeja.

Abayomi said the COVID-19 case identification campaign tagged the ‘Community Active Case Search’ is expected to run for two weeks in the first instance across the state.

He stressed that the officials carrying out the exercise can be identified with the COVID-19 outbreak response tags and letter from the Local Government.

He said, “In the coming days, some of our health workers will be moving around in pairs to administer an electronic questionnaire at homes and healthcare facilities to make enquiries about symptoms of cough, cold and fever.

“This is in a bid to intensify our search for possible cases of COVID-19 in different communities across the state. I implore you to give them your maximum support by providing accurate information that would help in containing this pandemic quickly.”