Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 17 new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections recorded so far to 305.

In a tweet on Friday evening, the health agency revealed that the latest cases were recorded in six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The states include Lagos – eight, Katsina – three, FCT – two, as well as one case each in Niger, Kaduna, Anambra, and Ondo States.