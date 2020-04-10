Vehicles Burnt As Fire Guts Lagos Airport Hotel

Less than two days after Nigeria’s treasury house- Accountant-General of the Federation’s office went in flames in Abuja, another fire inccident has occurred in Lagos at Airport Hotel, Ikeja.

According to the Director General and Chief Executive Officer (DG/CEO) of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu,

“On arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that Tour Africa Transport Company within the hotel premises was engulfed by fire and the cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

“No casualty was recorded, however, the fire affected a Toyota coaster bus with registrationnumber LND133XW, a Honda Civic car AKR234LZ and a Cadillac Escalade car with unknown registration number,” he disclosed in a statement.

He stated that the resultant fire affected the Tour Africa Transport Company within the airport hotel premises and not the hotel building itself. The flames have since been extinguished by our responders and the Lagos State Fire Service and an investigation is being carried out to ascertain the cause of the fire.

“We appeal for calm and will provide further updates,” he urged.

Lagos State has, in recent times, recorded pockets of fire outbreaks, notable among them is the fire incident that occurred at Abule Ado near FESTAC.