Armed Robbers on prowl in Lagos, along Ota

April 11, 2020

Crime broke out and  Some residents of Ogun State from Areas like MATOGUN ,LAMBE , GASLINE , ABULE OSHO ,ALAUSA VILLAGE , ABULE EKUN .were injured ,robbed …

A residents  MR ALEX Called to say “” Since yesterday they the YOUNG ROBBERS numbering over Two hundred  have started to rob residents and people in front there house’s and today again the robbers  Cut people with Cutlass , Knife  and with broken bottles and in Parts of Lagos border around ALAKUKO ,OJOKORO ,border town with Ogun ,

The Commander  RRS DECOMPOL Olatunji Disu Led OFFICER’S to the area and RRS   were stationed at TOYIN bus stop ,IJAIYE OJOKORO   there with AREA GOLF COMMANDER ACPOL Zungura Ibrahim with officers from IJU , ALAKUKO, OKO -OBA and IJAIYE divisions and AJUWON Division of Ogun Command Patrol Vans were seen racing to the Red spots .

