Around 25 people are being buried on Hart Island a day since the coronavirus crisis started last month.

Before the outbreak it was 25 a week.

New York has borne the brunt of America’s pandemic, registering some 160,000 confirmed cases, more than any country outside of the United States, including Europe’s hardest-hit nations of Spain and Italy.

The state’s death toll is 7,844, around half of deaths across the US.

The mile-long Hart island, which sits in a tidal estuary in the Bronx, became a potter’s field in 1869 after the city purchased it from a private landholder to bury unknown and indigent residents.

Approximately 1,200 burials take place every year. The dead are placed in pine coffins laid in trenches. There are no gravestones but small white markers indicate the trenches.

The site has long been run by the city’s prisons department, and inmates from the nearby Rikers Island, one of America’s most notorious jails, are typically paid to perform the burials .