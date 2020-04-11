He, therefore, gave a breakdown of how people can observe social distancing, saying it was simply just to avoid physical contacts.

“I would actually like to introduce a new term that probably better defines what we are trying to do.

“We move from the term social distancing to physical distancing because what we are suggesting is not for you to be socially apart from each other,” the NCDC boss said.

He added, “We are suggesting that we stay physically apart but use technology and any other means available to you to actually increase your social relationships because it is by increasing it through other means that we can maintain our mental well-being, our relationships, as well achieve our goals of keeping the virus apart from us.”