A thought for Amotekun as Landlords, tenants turn to Vigilante guards

Younews Ng April 14, 2020

With Robbers on rampage in parts of Lagos and Ogun, the thought of what  Amotekun  could do is coming to the fore, but it is yet to take off .

“Operation Amotekun has NOT taken off. We need to be aware of this as we contain the spate of robberies in Lagos.” Official source said.

* The idea first came in November 2019. The federal government declared it illegal in December.

* South-west governors met with the federal government and the grey areas were ironed out in December 2019/January 2020.

* It was officially launched on February 6, 2020 and operational vehicles procured.

* State Assemblies started passing bills establishing it after and this continued till late February and early March.

* They were in the middle of this when COVID-19 pandemic hit the world and it was more or less suspended.

From the foregoing, it is preposterous to say where is Amotekun in all the current security crisis in Lagos or saying the idea was a failure.

