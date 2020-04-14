BREAKING: 11 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Lagos, Nigeria’s Total Now 373

Eleven new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Lagos State.
As at 11:00 pm 14th April there are 373 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
99 have been discharged with 11 deaths
