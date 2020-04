BREAKING: Another COVID-19 patient dies in Lagos

A 56-year-old Nigerian has died as a result of COVID-19 complications in Lagos.

Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Tuesday.

He said the male patient, who died on Monday, recently returned from the United States.

This brings the number of COVID-19-related deaths in Lagos to six.

Lagos has recorded 192 COVID-19 cases with 120 still active.

