Calls for update on Abba Kyari’s health status increases !

April 14, 2020

We deserve to know how far with our own dear Abba Kyari, ( Chief of staff to Mr President) Just as we all aware of the British Prime minister, Boris Johnson who is out of hospital.

Nigerians are commenting, believing, update should be made public.

” The Chief of Staff to the President is sure a public figure.
He survives on tax payers funds and he must not be shielded from being accountable.

The chief of staff to the president, Abba Kyari, has admitted testing positive for the coronavirus infection

– Abba Kyari in a statement disclosed that he was proceeding to Lagos for further tests based on medical advice

– The chief of staff said he had made personal arrangements to treat himself to avoid further burdening the public health system

