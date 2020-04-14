Surprises as Lagos, Ogun CPs Say No Report Of Armed Robbery

The Commissioners of Police of Lagos and Ogun States have disagreed with the public opinion of the apprehension and unrest that trailed the alarm of robbery activities in both states, noting that the reports are false and exaggerated.

Some residents staying in some parts of Ogun and Lagos States, narrated how armed robbers had been tormenting them especially since the commencement of the Coronavirus lockdown.

In some of the pictures and videos posted on social media, residents were seen engaging in night watch, burning tyres to create fire, and forming vigilante groups to protect their neighbourhoods from armed robbers.

The development ignited the call for end of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as Nigerians questioned the existence of the squad, in the wake of the spate of robbery activities.

Green White Green

Green White Green

METROLagos, Ogun CPs Say No Report Of Armed RobberyPublished 23 hours ago on April 13, 2020

By Ayodele Oluwafemi

The Commissioners of Police of Lagos and Ogun States have disagreed with the public opinion of the apprehension and unrest that trailed the alarm of robbery activities in both states, noting that the reports are false and exaggerated.

In some parts of Ogun and Lagos States, narrated how armed robbers had been tormenting them especially since the commencement of the Coronavirus lockdown.

In some of the pictures and videos posted on social media, residents were seen engaging in night watch, burning tyres to create fire, and forming vigilante groups to protect their neighbourhoods from armed robbers.

The development ignited the call for end of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as Nigerians questioned the existence of the squad, in the wake of the spate of robbery .

Reacting to this, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson and the Lagos State counterpart, CP Hakeem Odumosu, in separate interviews, refuted the claims of an increase in the wave of armed robbery activities in both state, claiming the situation was caused by cult supremacy battles.

CP Ebrimson noted that no single report of armed robbery attack in Ogun State had been reported in the state. According to him the apprehension was even caused by the vigilantes who burnt tyres.

“Up to this time of this interview, there is no single report of robbery attack or injury in anybody. The basic issue, we are contending with is that of cult supremacy battle, and it snowballed to Agbado and we are giving them a fight for their money,” Ebrimson said in the interview on the set of Your View on TVC on Monday morning.

According to him, “the people burning the fire are the people creating the apprehension and I know situation where I have personally drafted policemen to get the details and when they got to that point, they met young boys burning fire.

“I had the opportunity of speaking with some of them through the phone of my patrol commanders and what they are doing is usually aggravating the fear.”

“We are battling with cult supremacy, it is only coming up at this point because there is a lockdown, we have been on the tail of these boys for a very long time and we have been picking them.

His Lagos State counterpart, CP Odumosu also spoke in the same vein saying that after watching some of the videos of the incidents that appeared on the social media, he believed that the situation was exaggerated.

He described the assertion of increased banditry as a false alarm occasioned by the situation in neighbouring Ogun State.

“I have watched the video, analysed the video, I just believe that it was an exaggeration and some people are raising false alarm.

“Actually, three days ago, there was what I can now call pandemonium from Ogun end, because it had border with Lagos, many people believed that it was from Lagos. Being a police officer, I listened to residents and property owners, I deployed my men from Lagos, there to ensure that people life and properties are safe, even outside Lagos State Police Command territory.”

Just like his Ogun counterpart, he said, “there is no complaint from anybody of any robbery attack, it is just that apprehension, they are coming. That is what led to some people saying, they want to form vigilante group.”

But YOU NEWS interraction around affected areas revealed otherwise..

One person said : “I just watched the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, on Channels TV where he dismissed the rising cases of armed robbery in some Lagos communities during the ongoing lockdown as a hoax.

I hate to say this, Mr. Commissioner. But you you lied. And you know you did. You have been receiving reports of these unfortunate incidents in areas like Ketu, Agege, Iju Ishaga, Abule-Egba, Egbeda, Dopemu, Ayobo and Iyana Ipaja, to mention a few.

Indeed, I have it on good authority that journalists covering your beat have drawn your attention to these disturbing developments. Rather than dismiss all these genuine concerns with a wave of the hand, Mr. Commissioner, show leadership and get on top of the situation.

However, if you are overwhelmed, you may step aside honorably and let someone else do the job.

You’ll insult the sensibilities of decent and peace-loving Lagosians if you continue to dismiss these security concerns just like that. To continue with this brazen deception is to say that the lives of those living in the aforementioned areas do not matter. And that they are less Nigerians than those in Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Lekki, VGC and Banana Island.

Mr. Commissioner, put your act together and make Lagos safe.”