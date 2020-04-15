Fire razes Dugbe Market in Ibadan, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Hqtr, Abuja

Fire on Wednesday razed a building and some shops in the Lebanon area of Dugbe, Ibadan, Oyo State.

It is a commercial nerve center in Ibadan.

The building houses shops and offices.

The fire reportedly started at about 1. 20 p.m.

Only the ground floor of the story building was spared. The floor is used as a warehouse for building materials.

The cause of the fire was yet to be determined as at press time.

The razed shops are located opposite UBA building at Dugbe Alawo area of the capital city.

Men of the fire service from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the state fire service were seen at the scene of the fire emptying three water tankers and frantically battling the fire.

In a similar vein, Headquarters of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Maitama, Abuja, was this morning gutted by fire.

This is coming exactly one week after Treasury House, headquarters of Accountant General of the Federation (OAFF) was similarly consumed by fire.

The fire, according to some eyewitnesses, occurred on Wednesday morning and was however, put under control by men of the Federal Fire Service were alerted.

Registrar-General of the CAC, Abubakar Garba who confirmed the incident to YOU NEWS, explained that there was no loss of documents.

He said that as soon as the fire outbreak was noticed, men of the Federal Fire Service were quickly mobilised to put it out.