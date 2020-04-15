Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Victims Surpasses 400, With 34 New Cases..list by states

Younews Ng April 15, 2020 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 45 Views

Thirty-four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the NCDC, taking Nigeria’s total infections to 407.

The NCDC confirmed this on Wednesday evening via a statement on Twitter.

According to the agency, of the 34 cases, 18 were found in Lagos, 12 in Kano and two in Katsina while Delta, Niger  recorded one each.

A total of 128 persons have, however, been discharged while 12 deaths have been recorded.

As at 11:20 pm 15th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT

Lagos- 232
FCT- 58
Osun- 20
Kano- 16
Edo- 15
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 9
Katsina- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 6
Kwara- 4
Delta- 4
Ondo- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Niger- 2
Benue- 1
Anambra- 1

