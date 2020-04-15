Nigeria’s COVID-19 Victims Surpasses 400, With 34 New Cases..list by states

Thirty-four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the NCDC, taking Nigeria’s total infections to 407.

The NCDC confirmed this on Wednesday evening via a statement on Twitter.

According to the agency, of the 34 cases, 18 were found in Lagos, 12 in Kano and two in Katsina while Delta, Niger recorded one each.

A total of 128 persons have, however, been discharged while 12 deaths have been recorded.

As at 11:20 pm 15th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT

Lagos- 232

FCT- 58

Osun- 20

Kano- 16

Edo- 15

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 9

Katsina- 7

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Kwara- 4

Delta- 4

Ondo- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1