Councillor disappears with 30 bags of COVID-19 grains palliative, declared wanted by Govt

A Councillor in Katcha Local government Area of Niger state has been declared wanted for allegedly disappearing with of 30 bags of grains meant to be distributed as palliative to members of his constituency.

Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, who is the Chairman Niger State Taskforce on COVID-19, who confirmed this, said the Councillor was part of a Committee set up for the distribution of the grains to his community.

The state COVID-19 Taskforce Chairman also explained that the 30 bags comprised of 10 bags of rice, 10 bags of maize, and 10 bags of millet was allocated each to all the 274 wards across the 25 Local Government councils by the state government.

According to the Matane, “Committees have been set up in each of the 274 wards which comprises of Councillor, Party Chairman, Ward head, and a religious leader to monitor the distribution of the grains”.

Matane, who expressed disappointment over the attitude of the local government councillor, told journalists that security agents have been detailed to get him arrested for proper scrutiny and for the next line of action