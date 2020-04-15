Ex-Bayelsa PDP Guber Candidate, Keneibi Okoko, Dies After Failed Cosmetic Surgery in Lagos

The death of a former PDP governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Keneibi Okoko, has been confirmed !

There were inconsistent reports initially that, he only fainted..

The late billionaire politician died from complications arising from cosmetic surgery operation in Lagos.

Sources said power supply failed, while the operation was on..but, an insider said it was due to complications and not power outstage.

The death certificate, which was issued by Amethyst Health Care and Diagnostic Centre Limited, Lekki, Lagos, showed that he was brought in over issues of localised fat in the abdomen and breasts.