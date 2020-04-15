Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Ex-Bayelsa PDP Guber Candidate, Keneibi Okoko, Dies After Failed Cosmetic Surgery in Lagos

Younews Ng April 15, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 61 Views

The death of a former PDP governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Keneibi Okoko, has been confirmed !

There were inconsistent reports initially that, he only fainted..

The late billionaire politician died from complications arising from cosmetic surgery operation in Lagos.

Sources said power supply failed, while the operation was on..but, an insider said it was due to complications and not power outstage.

The death certificate, which was issued by Amethyst Health Care and Diagnostic Centre Limited, Lekki, Lagos, showed that he was brought in over issues of localised fat in the abdomen and breasts.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Fire razes Dugbe Market in Ibadan, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Hqtr, Abuja

Fire on  Wednesday razed a building and some shops in the Lebanon area of Dugbe, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.