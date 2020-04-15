Identity of 1st Health Worker in Nigeria to die of contacting Corona from patient

Chugbo is the first health worker in Nigeria to die of the disease.

He had allegedly managed a COVID-19 patient who later died on April 3.

Dr Chugbo was rushed to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) where he died. He was a staff of the hospital before joining the private sector.

The Chief Medical Director, LUTH, Prof. Chris Bode confirmed the death.

He said that Dr Chugbo “was not a staff of the hospital but was rushed to the facility after he showed severe signs of the disease.

“He was brought in late, so there wasn’t much we could do. He was a staff in LUTH years back before he went to join the private sector. We learnt he had COVID-19 patients in his facility that he has been treating. He may have been exposed to the virus from there.

“His death has shown what health workers are exposed to in the course of treating COVID-19 patients. Our hearts are with his family in this trying time. It is a sad development for us.”

The late doctor was a Vice President of the Association of Resident Doctors, LUTH, while he worked there. He did his residency training at the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department in the teaching hospital.

A statement issued by one of his colleagues, Dr Lawal Oyeneyin reads in part: “He contracted the virus from privately managing a known COVID-19 patient. He later fell ill and was receiving care at his hospital. When his condition deteriorated, he was referred to LUTH in severe respiratory distress. I remember Dr Chugbo was a known asthmatic.

“He was commenced on drugs but he did not really improve. He passed on Wednesday morning 15th April.

“Dr Chugbo was a senior resident during my training as well as a good friend who exhibited exemplary brilliance and showed empathy for his patients. May his soul RIP.”

Meanwhile, the late Dr Chugbo’s secondary school mates in Ikeja Grammar School Oshodi Alumni Association have expressed deep grieve over the loss.