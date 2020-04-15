Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lockdown: Police kill two in Anambra for allegedly refusing to give bribe

Younews Ng April 15, 2020

Two young men were shot dead by policemen at Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area – near Onitsha, Anambra State.

The police officers are monitoring the two weeks lockdown of Anambra State.

Sources said that the shooting was caused by refusal of the deceased to offer bribe to the officers on duty.

But the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed, blamed it on an unprovoked attack on the Police patrol team “when a substance suspected to be acid was poured on an officer by some miscreants and his rifle also snatched.”

He said that efforts were ongoing to restore sanity in the area

