Longtime Disney Animator Ann Sullivan Dies of Coronavirus

Longtime Disney animator Ann Sullivan, 91, who was a painter on The Little Mermaid and Lion King, is third person to die of coronavirus at California nursing home for those in the entertainment industry.

•Ann Sullivan passed away Monday at the Motion Picture and Television Fund (MPTF) skilled-nursing facility in Woodland Hills, California.

•She had coronavirus and is the third resident to die from COVID-19 after actor Allen Garfield, 80, and John Breier, 64, – husband of IATSE member – last week.

•Another 13 residents have tested positive for coronavirus at the Wasserman Campus, which has 250 residents.

•Ten are being treated in isolation while three are in West Hills Hospital.

•Eight members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19 (mainly caregivers).

•Sullivan – who worked on The Lion King (1994) was described as ‘a remarkably gifted and resilient woman’.

•She celebrated her 91st birthday on Friday with her family .