Our People Are Farmers, We Can’t Lockdown North – Northern Govs

April 15, 2020

The Northern States Governors’ Forum, following a meeting they held Monday, April 13, come to the conclusion that total lockdown would not work in their regions as most of the indigenes are farmers.

The meeting, which was conducted via teleconference by the governors to discuss the impact of coronavirus in the region suggests another measure to curb the spread of the global pandemic in the regions rather than declaring a total lockdown of its states.

The Chairman of the forum, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, who speaks in a statement via his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Macham Makut, revealed that the governours have agreed in one voice to strengthen preventive measures against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic through enhanced boundary controls and surveillance.

