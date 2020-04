Sosoliso airline owner dies of Covid -19 in London

Victor Ikwuemesi, owner of Sosoliso airline lost the battle with coronavirus few days ago!

Went into hospital in London on Saturday, after he complained of ill health.

Was Tested For COVID-19.

Result came out positive , and treatment began immediately.

He was in ICU on oxygen.

But when the oxygen was removed for him to eat he couldn’t breath on his own.

So they put him on a ventilator and he died shortly after.