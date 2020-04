Olori Badirat Ajoke, wife of the Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has reacted to the rumours of an extra-marital affair with Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, K1 De Ultimate.

In a phone conversation, Badirat Ajoke emphatically denied the story.

And she swore by all the Yoruba gods and the orishas of the Alaafin’s palace.

She asked the gods to punish her if she ever had any affair with Wasiu.