Covid positive gov, El-Rufai Chairs exco meeting from quarantine

The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, chaired a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council for the first time since he was diagnosed.

And he has debunk rumours that he has tested negative. He said he was still under isolation for testing positive to COVID-19 and is yet to be cleared of the disease.

That he will personally announce to the public as soon as he is cleared negative of the disease.

He urged Nigerians to ignore any report insinuating that he was cleared of the disease and assured that he would personally announce the news when he is confirmed negative.

The Governor stated via his tweeter account at 5:08 that; “earlier Wednesday 10am -2pm, I took a few hours during isolation to chair a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council.