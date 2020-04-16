Down memory lane..how Dr Adadevoh pinned down Sawyer over Ebola..and she died

In 2014, a Liberian Patrick Sawyer flew into Nigeria acutely ill bringing Ebola into Africa’s most populous country. He was in Lagos, a densely populated city of over 15 million people.

He was admitted to First Consultant Clinic in Lagos where Dr Stella Adadevoh discovered that Sawyer was actually carrying Ebola.

First Consultant Hospital leadership describedSawyer’s behavior in ward as a “deceptive” and “intentional” attempt to spread the infection as widely as possible — Sawyer denied any exposure to Ebola and mobilized diplomatic pressure on the hospital to discharge him from the hospital in spite of showing severe symptoms …

Sawyer wanted to leave the hospital but Dr Stella Adadevoh said “NO”. Even when pressure came from the Liberian ambassador asking her to let him leave, Stella stood her grounds that ” Sawyer was going nowhere”.

She knew the catastrophic implications of allowing Ebola sneak into Lagos.

Sawyer became aggressive! He was screaming. He pulled his intravenous [tubes] and spilled the blood everywhere.

Sawyer died.

Dr Stella Adadevoh’s exposure to sawyer while defending her country sadly made her to contact the deadly Ebola and this mother of one child gave up her own life for the safety of 170 millions Nigerians.

Stella’s only child, Mr Bankole Cardoso said the outpouring of praise for his mother filled him with immense pride and “has softened the blow”