Earthquake strikes Italy near worst-hit area for coronavirus

Northern Italy has been struck by an earthquake as it continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The 4.3 magnitude quake struck the region of Emilia-Romagna – around 1km away from Coli – which has been one of the worst-affected areas of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

According to the EMSC, the quake hit about 46 km north east of the city of Genova, where witnesses said they felt shaking. It was recorded at 11.42am local time and light tremors were felt in Milan, in the neighbouring Lombardy region, and as far as bordering Switzerland.

Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy have been the two regions most affected by the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 23,000 in the country.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow…

