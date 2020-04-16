K1 the Ultimate denies having an affair with Alafin’s 22yr old wife

Mayegun of Oyo kingdom, Wasiu Ayinde Marshall.a.k.a K1 and Queen Badirat, the youngest wife of the Alaafin of Oyo have responded to social media tales about the two of them having an affair with Alaafin’s Wife.

Fuji icon, Wasiu Ayinde popularly known as KWAM 1 and Queen Badirat, the youngest wife of the Alaafin of Oyo have said the social media tales about the two of them having an affair is far from truth.

The rumours followed the recent title bestowed on KWAM1 by the Alaafin as the Mayegun.

A blogger had reported the story alleging that the queen had been sent out of the palace upon the alleged love affair with KWAM1.

The story was subsequently posted by other bloggers.

KWAM1 responding to the allegation traced the rumour to haters he claimed were determined to bring him down following his installation as Mayegun.

The fuji icon in a post he made on Instagram urged his followers not to honour the rumours with a response.

The livid queen on her part has vowed to take the bloggers who reported the story to the courts describing the whole story of her being sent out from the palace as fake.

Queen Badirat who spoke said:

“The news is actually FAKE and all the blogs that carried it will be sanctioned….” she responded.

She is Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III’s 9th wife and not the13th wife.

Olori Ajoke is currently observing her mandatory one year National Youth Service is a 2018 graduate of the prestigious University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State.

She also runs a charity foundation called the Queen Ajoke Adeyemi Foundation (QAAF) with special focus on assisting children from indigent homes and training youths on vocational jobs.