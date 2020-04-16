Lagos cosmetic surgery clinic sealed off after complaints by clients

A cosmetic surgery clinic, Med Contour Cosmetic, located on Lekki Phase One, Lagos, has been sealed on the suspicion that the clinic was engaging in cosmetic medical procedures that seem not to comply with applicable standards of care.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), on Wednesday, sealed it off.

The decision to close down the clinic, located on Ladi Alakija Street, Lekki Phase 1, according to the regulatory agency, was a follow-up to complaints received by the commission from some clients of the clinic.

They petitioned regarding certain cosmetic procedures being carried out by the clinic and which were considered unprofessional and potentially injurious.

The informats seems to have revealed that the body modification procedures of the clinic seem not to comply with applicable standards of care .

And some have complained too that they have sustained significant and sometimes irreparable injury on the procedure that they have been subjected to.

The commission’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, said besides coming to seal off the premises, the commission had also come to notify the organisation of its intention to commence investigation into the activities of the clinic.

He added that the scope of the investigation is pursuant to sections 17(s), (t), (x), (y) and 13, which prohibit obnoxious practices, require services to be safe and for the commission to reduce risk of injury to consumers as well as ensure that services comply with the required standards of care.

The FCCPC boss explained that there were credible information that Med Contour, owned by Dr. Anu Fella, had engaged in cosmetic medical procedure in a manner that could be described as inconsistent with the law.

