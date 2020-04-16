Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lagos records 3 additional COVID-19 deaths..all male, ages..males ages 51, 52 and 62

Younews Ng April 16, 2020 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 83 Views

Lagos State government has confirmed three additional deaths from COVID-19- related complications.

Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who announced the development in a tweet, on Thursday, disclosed that the deceased were males aged 51, 52 and 62.

The tweet reads:  “Unfortunately, Lagos recorded three additional deaths from COVID-19 related complications. The deceased were males aged 51, 52 and 62.

“One of the dead is a medical doctor who had contact with an infected person who recently returned to the country. Other victims have no travel history or record of contact with any infected person. Total COVID-19 related deaths are now 10.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

K1 the Ultimate denies having an affair with Alafin’s 22yr old wife

Mayegun of Oyo kingdom, Wasiu Ayinde Marshall.a.k.a K1  and Queen Badirat, the youngest wife of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.