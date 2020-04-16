Lagos records 3 additional COVID-19 deaths..all male, ages..males ages 51, 52 and 62

Lagos State government has confirmed three additional deaths from COVID-19- related complications.

Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who announced the development in a tweet, on Thursday, disclosed that the deceased were males aged 51, 52 and 62.

“One of the dead is a medical doctor who had contact with an infected person who recently returned to the country. Other victims have no travel history or record of contact with any infected person. Total COVID-19 related deaths are now 10.