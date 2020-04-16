NCDC replaces Funke Akindele with Toyin Abraham as new COVID-19 Ambassador
April 16, 2020
NCDC has replaced Nollywood actress Funke Akindele with colleague Toyin Abraham as new COVID-19 ambassador.
Toyin Abrahama has replaced Funke Akindele in the video adverts created by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for the campaign on Coronavirus (Covid-19) prevention, cause amd spread.
